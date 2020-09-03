What are analysts Suggestions on Delphi Technologies PLC(NYSE:DLPH): Novo Nordisk A/S(NYSE:NVO)

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.9/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Delphi Technologies PLC and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Delphi Technologies PLC as 904.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Delphi Technologies PLC is 856.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 959.46 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.03 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DLPH to be -89.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Delphi Technologies PLC is expecting Growth of 9008.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -99.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Delphi Technologies PLC, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -72.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Delphi Technologies PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.67%, where Monthly Performance is 17.61%, Quarterly performance is 29.55%, 6 Months performance is 41.85% and yearly performance percentage is 40.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 43.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.02% and Monthly Volatility of 2.91%.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Novo Nordisk A/S and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.71/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S as 5.05 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S is 4.97 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.54 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVO to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.27%. For the next 5 years, Novo Nordisk A/S is expecting Growth of 9.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 32.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 73.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 69.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Novo Nordisk A/S currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.82%, where Monthly Performance is 2.46%, Quarterly performance is 2.92%, 6 Months performance is 5.19% and yearly performance percentage is 23.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.38% and Monthly Volatility of 1.26%.