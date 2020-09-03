what are Analysts report about Kadmon Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:KDMN): Ecolab Inc.(NYSE:ECL)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. as 530 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is 230 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 960 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 260 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KDMN to be 67.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -88.89%. For the next 5 years, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kadmon Holdings, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -69.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -140.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -72.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.02%, where Monthly Performance is 21.35%, Quarterly performance is 2.75%, 6 Months performance is -3.44% and yearly performance percentage is 84.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.30% and Monthly Volatility of 5.98%.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -23.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ecolab Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.92/share and a High Estimate of $1.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ecolab Inc. as 2.99 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ecolab Inc. is 2.89 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.82 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ECL to be -35.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.1%. For the next 5 years, Ecolab Inc. is expecting Growth of 26.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ecolab Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ecolab Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.12%, where Monthly Performance is 10.5%, Quarterly performance is -5.77%, 6 Months performance is 5.16% and yearly performance percentage is 1.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.49% and Monthly Volatility of 1.81%.