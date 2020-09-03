Revenue Estimates Analysis of Lamar Advertising Company(NASDAQ:LAMR): Lannett Co Inc(NYSE:LCI)

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lamar Advertising Company and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lamar Advertising Company as 376.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lamar Advertising Company is 375 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 378.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 457.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LAMR to be -27.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.54%. For the next 5 years, Lamar Advertising Company is expecting Growth of 35.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.9% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 705.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lamar Advertising Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.7%, where Monthly Performance is 3.31%, Quarterly performance is -4.19%, 6 Months performance is -19.62% and yearly performance percentage is -10.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.78% and Monthly Volatility of 3.47%.

Lannett Co Inc (LCI) will report its next earnings on Aug 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lannett Co Inc and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lannett Co Inc as 128.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lannett Co Inc is 121.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 133.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 127.34 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LCI to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40.74%. For the next 5 years, Lannett Co Inc is expecting Growth of 43.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -40.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lannett Co Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 664.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lannett Co Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.71%, where Monthly Performance is -16.77%, Quarterly performance is -30.27%, 6 Months performance is -38.5% and yearly performance percentage is -51.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.07% and Monthly Volatility of 5.05%.