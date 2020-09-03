Price Target Analysis of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated(NASDAQ:CORT): W.P. Carey Inc.(NYSE:WPC)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CORT to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.33%. For the next 5 years, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is expecting Growth of -9.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 85.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 26.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 58.07%, where Monthly Performance is 26.64%, Quarterly performance is 40.72%, 6 Months performance is 60.24% and yearly performance percentage is 60.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 64.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.02% and Monthly Volatility of 7.65%.

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for W.P. Carey Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for W.P. Carey Inc. as 289.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for W.P. Carey Inc. is 285.01 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 293.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 302.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WPC to be -10.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.59%. For the next 5 years, W.P. Carey Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on W.P. Carey Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, W.P. Carey Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.44%, where Monthly Performance is 0.2%, Quarterly performance is 6.99%, 6 Months performance is -14.6% and yearly performance percentage is -22.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.39% and Monthly Volatility of 2.19%.