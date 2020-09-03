Investors Catching Stocks Groupon, Inc.(NASDAQ:GRPN): Ship Finance International Limited(NYSE:SFL)

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.82/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Groupon, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.86/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.69/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Groupon, Inc. as 340.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Groupon, Inc. is 226.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 439.47 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 495.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GRPN to be -580%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -76.43%. For the next 5 years, Groupon, Inc. is expecting Growth of 95.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -253.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Groupon, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 50.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -89.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Groupon, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8%, where Monthly Performance is 109.17%, Quarterly performance is 34.49%, 6 Months performance is 49.7% and yearly performance percentage is -30.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.80% and Monthly Volatility of 9.15%.

Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ship Finance International Limited and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ship Finance International Limited as 114.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ship Finance International Limited is 112 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 116 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 111.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SFL to be -35.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.64%. For the next 5 years, Ship Finance International Limited is expecting Growth of 233.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -151.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ship Finance International Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 714.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ship Finance International Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.01%, where Monthly Performance is 5.03%, Quarterly performance is -13.43%, 6 Months performance is -28.47% and yearly performance percentage is -38.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.59% and Monthly Volatility of 3.22%.