Earnings Analysis of MacroGenics, Inc.(NASDAQ:MGNX): OneMain Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:OMF)

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.92/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MacroGenics, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MacroGenics, Inc. as 15.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MacroGenics, Inc. is 5.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 29.62 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MGNX to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -32.26%. For the next 5 years, MacroGenics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MacroGenics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 723.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -53%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -72.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -76.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MacroGenics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.33%, where Monthly Performance is 0.23%, Quarterly performance is 30.08%, 6 Months performance is 242.42% and yearly performance percentage is 91.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 144.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.71% and Monthly Volatility of 6.47%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.59/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 281%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OneMain Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.83/share and a High Estimate of $1.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. as 803.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OneMain Holdings, Inc. is 744 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 829 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 821 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OMF to be -37.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -37.76%. For the next 5 years, OneMain Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 50.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on OneMain Holdings, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 995.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OneMain Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.97%, where Monthly Performance is 7.41%, Quarterly performance is 14.16%, 6 Months performance is -15.29% and yearly performance percentage is -6.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.23% and Monthly Volatility of 3.67%.