Analysts showing optimistic trends for BEST Inc.(NYSE:BSTI): Activision Blizzard, Inc(NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.97/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard, Inc and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $0.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc as 1.69 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Activision Blizzard, Inc is 1.65 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.8 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATVI to be 96.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.45%. For the next 5 years, Activision Blizzard, Inc is expecting Growth of 2.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 42.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Activision Blizzard, Inc, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Activision Blizzard, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.22%, where Monthly Performance is -3.47%, Quarterly performance is 19.54%, 6 Months performance is 35.65% and yearly performance percentage is 55.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 40.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.09% and Monthly Volatility of 2.56%.