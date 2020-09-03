Analysts showing optimistic trends for Americold Realty Trust(NYSE:COLD): Parker-Hannifin Corporation(NYSE:PH)

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Americold Realty Trust and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COLD to be 7.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10%. For the next 5 years, Americold Realty Trust is expecting Growth of 7.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Americold Realty Trust, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 75.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 65.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Americold Realty Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.52%, where Monthly Performance is -5.4%, Quarterly performance is 9.93%, 6 Months performance is 22.12% and yearly performance percentage is 3.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.67% and Monthly Volatility of 2.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 68.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Parker-Hannifin Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.09/share and a High Estimate of $2.96/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Corporation as 2.93 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 2.79 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.33 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PH to be -19.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.14%. For the next 5 years, Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expecting Growth of 23.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Parker-Hannifin Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Parker-Hannifin Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.17%, where Monthly Performance is 18.24%, Quarterly performance is 8.87%, 6 Months performance is 20.11% and yearly performance percentage is 31.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.30% and Monthly Volatility of 2.22%.