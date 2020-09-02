What do Analysts Say about Glaukos Corporation(NYSE:GKOS): Infosys Limited(NYSE:INFY)

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Glaukos Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.88/share and a High Estimate of $-0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Glaukos Corporation as 53.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Glaukos Corporation is 47.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 57.11 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 58.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GKOS to be -360%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -383.33%. For the next 5 years, Glaukos Corporation is expecting Growth of 51.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -621.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Glaukos Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 615.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Glaukos Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.51%, where Monthly Performance is -3.93%, Quarterly performance is 0.29%, 6 Months performance is 6.46% and yearly performance percentage is -28.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.12% and Monthly Volatility of 4.96%.

Infosys Limited (INFY) will report its next earnings on Jul 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Infosys Limited and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Infosys Limited as 3.21 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Infosys Limited is 3.06 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.29 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INFY to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.67%. For the next 5 years, Infosys Limited is expecting Growth of 11.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Infosys Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Infosys Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.09%, where Monthly Performance is -1.93%, Quarterly performance is 36.68%, 6 Months performance is 21.01% and yearly performance percentage is 12.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.17% and Monthly Volatility of 1.37%.