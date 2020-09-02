What are analysts Suggestions on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.(NASDAQ:SBRA): General Electric Company(NYSE:GE)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SBRA to be -10.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.77%. For the next 5 years, Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is expecting Growth of -0.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.8%, where Monthly Performance is 4.73%, Quarterly performance is -0.46%, 6 Months performance is -26.34% and yearly performance percentage is -32.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.22% and Monthly Volatility of 3.44%.

General Electric Company (GE) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for General Electric Company and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for General Electric Company as 18.69 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for General Electric Company is 17.43 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 19.84 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 23.36 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GE to be -140%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.67%. For the next 5 years, General Electric Company is expecting Growth of 612.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -109.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on General Electric Company, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 86.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, General Electric Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.07%, where Monthly Performance is 1.31%, Quarterly performance is -15.9%, 6 Months performance is -43.47% and yearly performance percentage is -25.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.77% and Monthly Volatility of 3.55%.