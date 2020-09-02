What are analysts Suggestions on Danaher Corporation(NYSE:DHR): NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP(NYSE:NGL)

Danaher Corporation (DHR) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 32.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Danaher Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.3/share and a High Estimate of $1.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Danaher Corporation as 5.49 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Danaher Corporation is 5.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.73 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DHR to be 17.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.44%. For the next 5 years, Danaher Corporation is expecting Growth of 15.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Danaher Corporation, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 53.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Danaher Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.39%, where Monthly Performance is 0.75%, Quarterly performance is 22.84%, 6 Months performance is 33.59% and yearly performance percentage is 48.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 35.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.99% and Monthly Volatility of 1.78%.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -300%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP as 1.32 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP is 1.16 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.67 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.29 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NGL to be -94.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.73%. For the next 5 years, NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP is expecting Growth of 191.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -157.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 55.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.45%, where Monthly Performance is -5.64%, Quarterly performance is -34.69%, 6 Months performance is -44.04% and yearly performance percentage is -68.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -63.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.61% and Monthly Volatility of 6.49%.