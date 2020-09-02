what are Analysts report about Denny’s Corporation(NASDAQ:DENN): Valero Energy Corporation(NYSE:VLO)

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -31.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Denny’s Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Denny’s Corporation as 71.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Denny’s Corporation is 64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 124.26 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DENN to be -122.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -65.22%. For the next 5 years, Denny’s Corporation is expecting Growth of 2525% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -102.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Denny’s Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -31.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 112.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Denny’s Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.16%, where Monthly Performance is 42.02%, Quarterly performance is -6.26%, 6 Months performance is -30.01% and yearly performance percentage is -49.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.90% and Monthly Volatility of 5.74%.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Valero Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.12/share and a High Estimate of $-0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Valero Energy Corporation as 14.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Valero Energy Corporation is 10.57 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.93 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 27.25 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VLO to be -141.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -122.07%. For the next 5 years, Valero Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of 245.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -137.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Valero Energy Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Valero Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.28%, where Monthly Performance is -2.67%, Quarterly performance is -25.62%, 6 Months performance is -18.21% and yearly performance percentage is -29.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.39% and Monthly Volatility of 3.55%.