Revenue Estimates Analysis of Medical Properties Trust, Inc.(NYSE:MPW): Buenaventura Mining Company Inc.(NYSE:BVN)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -19.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. as 318.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is 304.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 334.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 224.76 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MPW to be 21.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Medical Properties Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.54%, where Monthly Performance is -6.78%, Quarterly performance is -5.41%, 6 Months performance is -20.66% and yearly performance percentage is -2.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.09% and Monthly Volatility of 2.40%.

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. as 265.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. is 265.06 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 265.06 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 230.2 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Buenaventura Mining Company Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.63%, where Monthly Performance is 22%, Quarterly performance is 69.64%, 6 Months performance is 26.67% and yearly performance percentage is -6.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.67% and Monthly Volatility of 4.63%.