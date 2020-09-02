Revenue Estimates Analysis of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited(NYSE:JKS): ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.(NASDAQ:NDRA)

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) will report its next earnings on Jun 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -35%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited as 1.14 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited is 1.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JKS to be 122.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 38.46%. For the next 5 years, JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited is expecting Growth of 59.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.76%, where Monthly Performance is 16.09%, Quarterly performance is 37.37%, 6 Months performance is 2.48% and yearly performance percentage is 10.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.23% and Monthly Volatility of 5.31%.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.21/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 522.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -413.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -772.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.72%, where Monthly Performance is -14.09%, Quarterly performance is -12.79%, 6 Months performance is -26.8% and yearly performance percentage is -54.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.93% and Monthly Volatility of 7.31%.