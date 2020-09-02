Revenue Estimates Analysis of Home Depot, Inc. (The)(NYSE:HD): MSCI Inc(NYSE:MSCI)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HD to be 16.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.07%. For the next 5 years, Home Depot, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 5.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Home Depot, Inc. (The), where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -583.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 43.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Home Depot, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.07%, where Monthly Performance is 7.42%, Quarterly performance is 13.92%, 6 Months performance is 18.61% and yearly performance percentage is 27.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 30.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.63% and Monthly Volatility of 1.61%.

MSCI Inc (MSCI) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MSCI Inc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.69/share and a High Estimate of $1.89/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MSCI to be 7.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.98%. For the next 5 years, MSCI Inc is expecting Growth of 10.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MSCI Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 502.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 61.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 45.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -235.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MSCI Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.29%, where Monthly Performance is 1.52%, Quarterly performance is 18.51%, 6 Months performance is 18.55% and yearly performance percentage is 61.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 46.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.97% and Monthly Volatility of 2.40%.