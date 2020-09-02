Investors Catching Stocks Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.(NASDAQ:AAOI): ReWalk Robotics Ltd(NASDAQ:RWLK)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AAOI to be 46.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 105.56%. For the next 5 years, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 117.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 87.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -29.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -15.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.71%, where Monthly Performance is -27.3%, Quarterly performance is 22.38%, 6 Months performance is 24.47% and yearly performance percentage is 33.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.45% and Monthly Volatility of 5.97%.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK) will report its next earnings on Aug 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ReWalk Robotics Ltd and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ReWalk Robotics Ltd as 1.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ReWalk Robotics Ltd is 1.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RWLK to be 65.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 69.39%. For the next 5 years, ReWalk Robotics Ltd is expecting Growth of 41.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 69.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ReWalk Robotics Ltd, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -54.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -109.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -79.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ReWalk Robotics Ltd currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.02%, where Monthly Performance is -17.19%, Quarterly performance is -32.91%, 6 Months performance is 52.52% and yearly performance percentage is -66.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.85% and Monthly Volatility of 6.16%.