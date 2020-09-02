Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Brown & Brown, Inc.(NYSE:BRO): Varex Imaging Corporation(NASDAQ:VREX)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brown & Brown, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. as 637.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc. is 605.86 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 653.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 618.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRO to be 5.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.57%. For the next 5 years, Brown & Brown, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brown & Brown, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brown & Brown, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.48%, where Monthly Performance is 2.55%, Quarterly performance is 10.38%, 6 Months performance is -0.77% and yearly performance percentage is 27.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.33% and Monthly Volatility of 1.18%.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) will report its next earnings on Aug 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1900%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Varex Imaging Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Varex Imaging Corporation as 162.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Varex Imaging Corporation is 160 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 165.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 202.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VREX to be -115.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -95.24%. For the next 5 years, Varex Imaging Corporation is expecting Growth of 930% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -96.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Varex Imaging Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 709.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Varex Imaging Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.57%, where Monthly Performance is -34.23%, Quarterly performance is -46.62%, 6 Months performance is -57.72% and yearly performance percentage is -59.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -64.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.03% and Monthly Volatility of 5.11%.