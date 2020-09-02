Analysts showing optimistic trends for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SLCA): Wabash National Corporation(NYSE:WNC)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.42/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 82.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.41/share and a High Estimate of $-0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. as 175.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is 165 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 185.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 361.81 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SLCA to be -111.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 37.74%. For the next 5 years, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 34.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -159.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -57.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.83%, where Monthly Performance is 25.71%, Quarterly performance is 40.38%, 6 Months performance is 2.77% and yearly performance percentage is -54.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.29% and Monthly Volatility of 5.61%.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wabash National Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WNC to be -123.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -126.47%. For the next 5 years, Wabash National Corporation is expecting Growth of 369.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -114.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wabash National Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 669.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wabash National Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.39%, where Monthly Performance is 5.51%, Quarterly performance is 16.21%, 6 Months performance is 10.35% and yearly performance percentage is -8.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.81% and Monthly Volatility of 3.31%.