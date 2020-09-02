Analysts showing optimistic trends for Synopsys, Inc.(NASDAQ:SNPS): Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLMN)

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) will report its next earnings on Aug 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.4/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 29.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Synopsys, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.52/share and a High Estimate of $1.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Synopsys, Inc. as 1.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Synopsys, Inc. is 1.01 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.1 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 851.08 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNPS to be 36.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 38.61%. For the next 5 years, Synopsys, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Synopsys, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 866.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 55.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Synopsys, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.24%, where Monthly Performance is 11.11%, Quarterly performance is 22.33%, 6 Months performance is 53.48% and yearly performance percentage is 61.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 61.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.12% and Monthly Volatility of 2.37%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) will report its next earnings on Jul 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.77/share and a High Estimate of $-0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. as 747.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is 712.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 808.99 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 967.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLMN to be -470%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -109.38%. For the next 5 years, Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is expecting Growth of 181.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -162.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -87.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 27.27%, where Monthly Performance is 47.57%, Quarterly performance is 30.58%, 6 Months performance is -10.85% and yearly performance percentage is -11.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.85% and Monthly Volatility of 4.76%.