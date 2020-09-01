What do Analysts Say about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.(NYSE:HTA): Green Plains, Inc.(NASDAQ:GPRE)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. as 185.48 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is 182.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 188.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 174.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HTA to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.83% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 184.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 77.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.01%, where Monthly Performance is -4.42%, Quarterly performance is -1.97%, 6 Months performance is -17.84% and yearly performance percentage is -6.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.44% and Monthly Volatility of 2.56%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GPRE to be 66.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 41.46%. For the next 5 years, Green Plains, Inc. is expecting Growth of 126.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Green Plains, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 689.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 49.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Green Plains, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.74%, where Monthly Performance is 3.48%, Quarterly performance is 48.83%, 6 Months performance is 11.31% and yearly performance percentage is 62.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.77% and Monthly Volatility of 5.98%.