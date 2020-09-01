What do Analysts Say about CoreLogic, Inc.(NYSE:CLGX): Cree, Inc.(NASDAQ:CREE)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLGX to be 28.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.49%. For the next 5 years, CoreLogic, Inc. is expecting Growth of -0.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CoreLogic, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CoreLogic, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.7%, where Monthly Performance is -2.58%, Quarterly performance is 32.59%, 6 Months performance is 38.16% and yearly performance percentage is 37.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 51.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.18% and Monthly Volatility of 1.22%.

Cree, Inc. (CREE) will report its next earnings on Aug 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cree, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.22/share and a High Estimate of $-0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cree, Inc. as 209.88 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cree, Inc. is 205 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 212.08 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 242.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CREE to be -633.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -100%. For the next 5 years, Cree, Inc. is expecting Growth of 111.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -40% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cree, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 281.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cree, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.89%, where Monthly Performance is -8.44%, Quarterly performance is 17%, 6 Months performance is 40.04% and yearly performance percentage is 46.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 36.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.48% and Monthly Volatility of 2.92%.