What are analysts Suggestions on Amphenol Corporation(NYSE:APH): Vistra Energy Corp.(NYSE:VST)

Amphenol Corporation (APH) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amphenol Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.86/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.84/share and a High Estimate of $0.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amphenol Corporation as 2.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amphenol Corporation is 1.98 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.07 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.1 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APH to be -9.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.1%. For the next 5 years, Amphenol Corporation is expecting Growth of 18.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amphenol Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amphenol Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.97%, where Monthly Performance is 3.82%, Quarterly performance is 10.98%, 6 Months performance is 18.1% and yearly performance percentage is 25.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.49% and Monthly Volatility of 1.51%.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -17.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vistra Energy Corp. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.36/share and a High Estimate of $1.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vistra Energy Corp. as 3.73 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vistra Energy Corp. is 2.72 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.82 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VST to be 148%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20%. For the next 5 years, Vistra Energy Corp. is expecting Growth of -3.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vistra Energy Corp., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vistra Energy Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.36%, where Monthly Performance is 3.05%, Quarterly performance is -6.79%, 6 Months performance is -5.04% and yearly performance percentage is -22.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.25% and Monthly Volatility of 2.98%.