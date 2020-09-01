what are Analysts report about Pinduoduo Inc.(NASDAQ:PDD): Tutor Perini Corporation(NYSE:TPC)

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) will report its next earnings on Aug 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 95%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pinduoduo Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pinduoduo Inc. as 1.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. is 1.64 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PDD to be 14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 70%. For the next 5 years, Pinduoduo Inc. is expecting Growth of 144.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pinduoduo Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 192.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -35.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -27.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pinduoduo Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.95%, where Monthly Performance is -3.12%, Quarterly performance is 32.15%, 6 Months performance is 148.51% and yearly performance percentage is 171.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 135.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.86% and Monthly Volatility of 5.06%.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tutor Perini Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tutor Perini Corporation as 1.33 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tutor Perini Corporation is 1.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.33 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TPC to be 73.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 407.69%. For the next 5 years, Tutor Perini Corporation is expecting Growth of 20.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 188.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tutor Perini Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 463.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -13.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tutor Perini Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.08%, where Monthly Performance is 6.63%, Quarterly performance is 8.94%, 6 Months performance is -10.36% and yearly performance percentage is 25.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.87% and Monthly Volatility of 4.73%.