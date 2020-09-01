what are Analysts report about Automatic Data Processing, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADP): AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AVEO)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.96/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.81/share and a High Estimate of $1.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. as 3.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is 3.21 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.34 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADP to be -28.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.03%. For the next 5 years, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Automatic Data Processing, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 44.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 30.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.12%, where Monthly Performance is 4.65%, Quarterly performance is -6.18%, 6 Months performance is -10.4% and yearly performance percentage is -18.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.81% and Monthly Volatility of 1.76%.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.34/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 2.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 700 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.31 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 25.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVEO to be -131%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.86%. For the next 5 years, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of -4.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -337.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 712.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 11.74%, Quarterly performance is -39.67%, 6 Months performance is 8.68% and yearly performance percentage is -30.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.95% and Monthly Volatility of 6.02%.