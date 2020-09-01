Revenue Estimates Analysis of Whitestone REIT(NYSE:WSR): Vermilion Energy Inc.(NYSE:VET)

Whitestone REIT (WSR) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Whitestone REIT and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Whitestone REIT as 28.52 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Whitestone REIT is 27.61 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 29.43 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 29.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WSR to be -7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.85%. For the next 5 years, Whitestone REIT is expecting Growth of 10.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Whitestone REIT, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 330 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Whitestone REIT currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.74%, where Monthly Performance is -2.58%, Quarterly performance is 0.78%, 6 Months performance is -49.33% and yearly performance percentage is -48.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -52.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.60% and Monthly Volatility of 4.60%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vermilion Energy Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. as 225.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. is 225.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 225.21 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 204.56 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VET to be -562.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -364.29%. For the next 5 years, Vermilion Energy Inc. is expecting Growth of 89.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1803.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vermilion Energy Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 10 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vermilion Energy Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.81%, where Monthly Performance is -3.41%, Quarterly performance is -27.61%, 6 Months performance is -60.79% and yearly performance percentage is -72.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -75.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.87% and Monthly Volatility of 4.64%.