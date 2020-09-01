Revenue Estimates Analysis of Seadrill Partners LLC(NYSE:SDLP): Tuesday Morning Corp.(NASDAQ:TUES)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tuesday Morning Corp. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.24/share and a High Estimate of $-0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tuesday Morning Corp. as 222.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tuesday Morning Corp. is 222.99 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 222.99 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 230.53 Million.