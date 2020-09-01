Price Target Analysis of YY Inc.(NASDAQ:YY): American Electric Power Company, Inc.(NYSE:AEP)

YY Inc. (YY) will report its next earnings on Aug 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for YY Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.97/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.8/share and a High Estimate of $1.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for YY Inc. as 860.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for YY Inc. is 806.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 900.63 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 983.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for YY to be 14.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 27.08%. For the next 5 years, YY Inc. is expecting Growth of 41.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on YY Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, YY Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.91%, where Monthly Performance is 7.04%, Quarterly performance is 22.58%, 6 Months performance is 50.77% and yearly performance percentage is 49.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 61.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.03% and Monthly Volatility of 5.25%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Electric Power Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.36/share and a High Estimate of $1.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. as 4.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Electric Power Company, Inc. is 4.26 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.3 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AEP to be -0.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30%. For the next 5 years, American Electric Power Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Electric Power Company, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Electric Power Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.41%, where Monthly Performance is -9.27%, Quarterly performance is -8.32%, 6 Months performance is -17.41% and yearly performance percentage is -13.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.92% and Monthly Volatility of 2.09%.