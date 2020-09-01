Price Target Analysis of Ford Motor Company(NYSE:F): Essent Group Ltd.(NYSE:ESNT)

Ford Motor Company (F) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.82/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 70.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ford Motor Company and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ford Motor Company as 32.97 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ford Motor Company is 30.47 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 36.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 33.93 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for F to be -55.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -266.67%. For the next 5 years, Ford Motor Company is expecting Growth of 187.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -159.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ford Motor Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 76.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ford Motor Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.29%, where Monthly Performance is 3.18%, Quarterly performance is 15.59%, 6 Months performance is -2.15% and yearly performance percentage is -25.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.40% and Monthly Volatility of 2.66%.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) will report its next earnings on Aug 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -68.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Essent Group Ltd. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $1.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Essent Group Ltd. as 235.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Essent Group Ltd. is 215.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 244.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 226.39 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ESNT to be -49.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -46.98%. For the next 5 years, Essent Group Ltd. is expecting Growth of 38.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -41.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Essent Group Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Essent Group Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.38%, where Monthly Performance is -0.36%, Quarterly performance is 2.35%, 6 Months performance is -23.26% and yearly performance percentage is -26.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.43% and Monthly Volatility of 3.30%.