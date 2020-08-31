What do Analysts Say about magicJack VocalTec Ltd(NASDAQ:CALL): Urban Edge Properties(NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (UE) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1450%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Urban Edge Properties and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Urban Edge Properties as 90.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Urban Edge Properties is 89.91 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 92.08 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 91.24 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UE to be -24.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.14%. For the next 5 years, Urban Edge Properties is expecting Growth of 13.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Urban Edge Properties, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 957.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Urban Edge Properties currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.9%, where Monthly Performance is 2.06%, Quarterly performance is 6.54%, 6 Months performance is -34.92% and yearly performance percentage is -37.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.81% and Monthly Volatility of 5.15%.