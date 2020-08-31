What are analysts Suggestions on Investors Bancorp, Inc.(NASDAQ:ISBC): EPR Properties(NYSE:EPR)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Investors Bancorp, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Investors Bancorp, Inc. as 180.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Investors Bancorp, Inc. is 176.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 184.95 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 163.62 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ISBC to be -5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.09%. For the next 5 years, Investors Bancorp, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Investors Bancorp, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Investors Bancorp, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.88%, where Monthly Performance is -7.52%, Quarterly performance is -8.38%, 6 Months performance is -28.26% and yearly performance percentage is -28.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.44% and Monthly Volatility of 3.49%.

EPR Properties (EPR) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.96/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1600%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EPR Properties and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.77/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EPR Properties as 115.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EPR Properties is 104 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 155.26 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 161.26 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EPR to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -33.33%. For the next 5 years, EPR Properties is expecting Growth of 17.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -38.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on EPR Properties, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 356.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EPR Properties currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.87%, where Monthly Performance is 9.48%, Quarterly performance is -3.13%, 6 Months performance is -45.49% and yearly performance percentage is -57.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.06% and Monthly Volatility of 5.32%.