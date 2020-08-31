what are Analysts report about OFG Bancorp(NYSE:OFG): Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTLA)

OFG Bancorp (OFG) will report its next earnings on Jul 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 77.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OFG Bancorp and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OFG Bancorp as 104.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OFG Bancorp is 100 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 108.31 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 80.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OFG to be -20.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 182.35%. For the next 5 years, OFG Bancorp is expecting Growth of 80.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.78% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 361 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OFG Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.58%, where Monthly Performance is -0.97%, Quarterly performance is 8.34%, 6 Months performance is -26.92% and yearly performance percentage is -36.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.55% and Monthly Volatility of 3.73%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 29.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 29.28 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 29.28 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 25.54 Million.