what are Analysts report about Alibaba Group Holding Limited(NYSE:BABA): Emerge Energy Services LP(NYSE:EMES)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) will report its next earnings on Aug 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.92/share and a High Estimate of $2.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 27 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Limited as 22.79 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is 21.89 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 23.97 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 14.97 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BABA to be 11.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.64%. For the next 5 years, Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expecting Growth of 19.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alibaba Group Holding Limited, where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 17.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alibaba Group Holding Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.73%, where Monthly Performance is 14.35%, Quarterly performance is 39.9%, 6 Months performance is 36.98% and yearly performance percentage is 67.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 36.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.93% and Monthly Volatility of 2.47%.