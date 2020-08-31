Revenue Estimates Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.(NYSE:SHO): Federal Realty Investment Trust(NYSE:FRT)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.44/share and a High Estimate of $-0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. as 62.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is 41 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 88.69 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 281.64 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHO to be -158.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -138.46%. For the next 5 years, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is expecting Growth of 125.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -151.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.23%, where Monthly Performance is 14.78%, Quarterly performance is -3.79%, 6 Months performance is -23.78% and yearly performance percentage is -34.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.13% and Monthly Volatility of 4.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.44/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -80%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Federal Realty Investment Trust and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust as 211.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust is 191.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 229.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 233.95 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FRT to be -23.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.35%. For the next 5 years, Federal Realty Investment Trust is expecting Growth of 7.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 735.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.16%, where Monthly Performance is 4.48%, Quarterly performance is -5.21%, 6 Months performance is -32.92% and yearly performance percentage is -37.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.62% and Monthly Volatility of 3.03%.