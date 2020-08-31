Revenue Estimates Analysis of Incyte Corporation(NASDAQ:INCY): Sibanye Gold Limited(NYSE:SBGL)

Incyte Corporation (INCY) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Incyte Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Incyte Corporation as 621.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Incyte Corporation is 600.44 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 689.87 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 551.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INCY to be -11%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.92%. For the next 5 years, Incyte Corporation is expecting Growth of 1399.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -110.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Incyte Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Incyte Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.22%, where Monthly Performance is -6.58%, Quarterly performance is -7.71%, 6 Months performance is 18.77% and yearly performance percentage is 13.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.90% and Monthly Volatility of 2.58%.