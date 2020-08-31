Revenue Estimates Analysis of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALNY): California Resources Corporation(NYSE:CRC)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.96/share and a High Estimate of $-1.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 120.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 107 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 149.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 70.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALNY to be 9.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 31.17%. For the next 5 years, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 678.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -32%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -58.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -65.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.8%, where Monthly Performance is -13.04%, Quarterly performance is -1.62%, 6 Months performance is 14.49% and yearly performance percentage is 59.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.72% and Monthly Volatility of 3.73%.

