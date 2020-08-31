Price Target Analysis of Walmart Inc.(NYSE:WMT): Koppers Holdings Inc.(NYSE:KOP)

Walmart Inc. (WMT) will report its next earnings on Aug 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 24.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc. and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.06/share and a High Estimate of $1.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Walmart Inc. as 131.93 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Walmart Inc. is 129.48 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 134.6 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 127.99 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WMT to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.17%. For the next 5 years, Walmart Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Walmart Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Walmart Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.59%, where Monthly Performance is 7.82%, Quarterly performance is 13.18%, 6 Months performance is 21.07% and yearly performance percentage is 22.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.51% and Monthly Volatility of 1.96%.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Koppers Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.01/share and a High Estimate of $1.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. as 426.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Koppers Holdings Inc. is 422.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 430 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 474.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KOP to be -12.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 51.72%. For the next 5 years, Koppers Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Koppers Holdings Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 210.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 52.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Koppers Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is -2.13%, Quarterly performance is 42.24%, 6 Months performance is 24.06% and yearly performance percentage is -6.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.82% and Monthly Volatility of 4.07%.