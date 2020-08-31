Price Target Analysis of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation(NYSE:MX): Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.(NYSE:HPP)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 85.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MX to be -87.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -90.63%. For the next 5 years, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is expecting Growth of 220% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 383.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -171.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.44%, where Monthly Performance is 7.84%, Quarterly performance is 10.37%, 6 Months performance is 9.09% and yearly performance percentage is 22.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.09% and Monthly Volatility of 2.97%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. as 187.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is 177.89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 197.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 186.01 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HPP to be -5.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.73%. For the next 5 years, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 42.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 81.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.02%, where Monthly Performance is 0.17%, Quarterly performance is -3.68%, 6 Months performance is -28.01% and yearly performance percentage is -29.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.38% and Monthly Volatility of 2.90%.