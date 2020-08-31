Investors Catching Stocks Hill-Rom Holdings Inc(NYSE:HRC): PetIQ, Inc.(NASDAQ:PETQ)

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.95/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.49/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.04/share and a High Estimate of $1.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc as 700.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc is 691.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 709.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 782.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HRC to be -35.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.77%. For the next 5 years, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc is expecting Growth of 2.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 674.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.2%, where Monthly Performance is -19.48%, Quarterly performance is -9.03%, 6 Months performance is -7.38% and yearly performance percentage is -13.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.84% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 57.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PetIQ, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PetIQ, Inc. as 168.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PetIQ, Inc. is 163.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 171.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 186.03 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PetIQ, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 440.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PetIQ, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.43%, where Monthly Performance is -3.55%, Quarterly performance is 15.91%, 6 Months performance is 14.92% and yearly performance percentage is 11.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.01% and Monthly Volatility of 4.94%.