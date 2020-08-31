Earnings Analysis of Magellan Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:MGLN): Invacare Corporation(NYSE:IVC)

Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.82/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Magellan Health, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Magellan Health, Inc. as 1.13 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Magellan Health, Inc. is 1.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.13 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.83 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MGLN to be -109.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -109.68%. For the next 5 years, Magellan Health, Inc. is expecting Growth of 286.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -76.94% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 137.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Magellan Health, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.34%, where Monthly Performance is 2.09%, Quarterly performance is 3.13%, 6 Months performance is 28.27% and yearly performance percentage is 20.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.89% and Monthly Volatility of 2.67%.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Invacare Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.23/share and a High Estimate of $-0.12/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IVC to be -26.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 39.29%. For the next 5 years, Invacare Corporation is expecting Growth of 61.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 33.96% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 364.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Invacare Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.9%, where Monthly Performance is -1%, Quarterly performance is 2.83%, 6 Months performance is -13.32% and yearly performance percentage is 26.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.20% and Monthly Volatility of 5.96%.