Comprehensive Stock Analysis of AnaptysBio, Inc.(NASDAQ:ANAB): Intel Corporation(NASDAQ:INTC)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AnaptysBio, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.84/share and a High Estimate of $-0.52/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ANAB to be 33.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 68%. For the next 5 years, AnaptysBio, Inc. is expecting Growth of -27.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 43.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AnaptysBio, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 284.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -26.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AnaptysBio, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.04%, where Monthly Performance is -8.49%, Quarterly performance is -12.73%, 6 Months performance is -1.63% and yearly performance percentage is -57.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.99% and Monthly Volatility of 4.56%.

Intel Corporation (INTC) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intel Corporation and for the current quarter 33 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.06/share and a High Estimate of $1.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 33 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Intel Corporation as 18.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Intel Corporation is 17.91 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.83 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INTC to be -22.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -29.61%. For the next 5 years, Intel Corporation is expecting Growth of 0.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Intel Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 31.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Intel Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.33%, where Monthly Performance is 5.08%, Quarterly performance is -18.48%, 6 Months performance is -13.32% and yearly performance percentage is 7.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.54% and Monthly Volatility of 1.87%.