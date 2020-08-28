What are analysts Suggestions on Synchrony Financial(NYSE:SYF): Corporate Capital Trust, Inc.(NYSE:CCT)

Synchrony Financial (SYF) will report its next earnings on Jul 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.91/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Synchrony Financial as 3.51 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Synchrony Financial is 3.39 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.66 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.39 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SYF to be -63.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -59.32%. For the next 5 years, Synchrony Financial is expecting Growth of 97.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -64.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Synchrony Financial, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Synchrony Financial currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.85%, where Monthly Performance is 7.57%, Quarterly performance is 25.58%, 6 Months performance is -12.1% and yearly performance percentage is -19.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.89% and Monthly Volatility of 3.67%.