What are analysts Suggestions on Southern Copper Corporation(NYSE:SCCO): American Airlines Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:AAL)

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Southern Copper Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Southern Copper Corporation as 1.83 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Southern Copper Corporation is 1.69 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.99 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.86 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SCCO to be -12%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.75%. For the next 5 years, Southern Copper Corporation is expecting Growth of 33.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Southern Copper Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 815.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Southern Copper Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.39%, where Monthly Performance is 4.63%, Quarterly performance is 27.6%, 6 Months performance is 37.65% and yearly performance percentage is 52.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.01% and Monthly Volatility of 2.22%.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-7.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-7.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-5.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-7.09/share and a High Estimate of $-4.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Airlines Group, Inc. as 2.83 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Airlines Group, Inc. is 2.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.64 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.91 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AAL to be -498.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -350.26%. For the next 5 years, American Airlines Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 88.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -486.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Airlines Group, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 96.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 240.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Airlines Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.24%, where Monthly Performance is 16.49%, Quarterly performance is 26.48%, 6 Months performance is -30.29% and yearly performance percentage is -47.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.27% and Monthly Volatility of 6.35%.