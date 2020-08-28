What are Analysts report about National Beverage Corp.(NASDAQ:FIZZ): Pembina Pipeline Corp.(NYSE:PBA)

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Beverage Corp. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.81/share and a High Estimate of $0.97/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FIZZ to be 9.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.29%. For the next 5 years, National Beverage Corp. is expecting Growth of -2.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Beverage Corp., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 258.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 22.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 27.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Beverage Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.77%, where Monthly Performance is 14.81%, Quarterly performance is 41.33%, 6 Months performance is 90.42% and yearly performance percentage is 100.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 57.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.69% and Monthly Volatility of 4.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pembina Pipeline Corp. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Corp. as 1.63 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Corp. is 1.26 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBA to be -22.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 161.25%. For the next 5 years, Pembina Pipeline Corp. is expecting Growth of 13.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pembina Pipeline Corp., where 11 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 4 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 964.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pembina Pipeline Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.35%, where Monthly Performance is -0.59%, Quarterly performance is 0.32%, 6 Months performance is -30.48% and yearly performance percentage is -30.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.53% and Monthly Volatility of 2.54%.