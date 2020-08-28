Revenue Estimates Analysis of Devon Energy Corporation(NYSE:DVN): TransEnterix, Inc.(NYSE:TRXC)

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Devon Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Devon Energy Corporation as 1.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Devon Energy Corporation is 721.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.85 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DVN to be -144%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -106.93%. For the next 5 years, Devon Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of 322.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -114.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Devon Energy Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -24.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -62%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Devon Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.65%, where Monthly Performance is 1.37%, Quarterly performance is 1.65%, 6 Months performance is -32.34% and yearly performance percentage is -49.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.59% and Monthly Volatility of 4.42%.

TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TransEnterix, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.23/share and a High Estimate of $-0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TransEnterix, Inc. as 770 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TransEnterix, Inc. is 730 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 810 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRXC to be 80.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 73.49%. For the next 5 years, TransEnterix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 73.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TransEnterix, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -171.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -232%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -272.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TransEnterix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.54%, where Monthly Performance is -10.69%, Quarterly performance is -3.14%, 6 Months performance is -65.25% and yearly performance percentage is -96.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -72.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.56% and Monthly Volatility of 11.86%.