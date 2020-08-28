Price Target Analysis: Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:RARX): PagSeguro Digital Ltd.(NYSE:PAGS)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) will report its next earnings on May 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. as 248.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 236.89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 264.59 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 257.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PAGS to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.67%. For the next 5 years, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expecting Growth of 31.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PagSeguro Digital Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 58.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.19%, where Monthly Performance is 11.82%, Quarterly performance is 39.27%, 6 Months performance is 40.87% and yearly performance percentage is -12.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.04% and Monthly Volatility of 4.25%.