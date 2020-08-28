Price Target Analysis of Hutchison China MediTech Limited(NASDAQ:HCM): OraSure Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:OSUR)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -92.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hutchison China MediTech Limited and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.29/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hutchison China MediTech Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 319.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hutchison China MediTech Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.28%, where Monthly Performance is 20.62%, Quarterly performance is 53.97%, 6 Months performance is 44% and yearly performance percentage is 60.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 33.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.31% and Monthly Volatility of 4.21%.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -77.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OraSure Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OraSure Technologies, Inc. as 41.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OraSure Technologies, Inc. is 38.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 51.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 35.99 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OSUR to be -240%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, OraSure Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 381.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -282.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on OraSure Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OraSure Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.59%, where Monthly Performance is -34.1%, Quarterly performance is -20.7%, 6 Months performance is 91.21% and yearly performance percentage is 70.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 43.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.31% and Monthly Volatility of 8.54%.