Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Geo Group Inc (The)(NYSE:GEO): U S Concrete, Inc.(NASDAQ:USCR)

Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Geo Group Inc (The) and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Geo Group Inc (The) as 580.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Geo Group Inc (The) is 580 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 581.05 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 631.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GEO to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.21%. For the next 5 years, Geo Group Inc (The) is expecting Growth of 9.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Geo Group Inc (The), where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Geo Group Inc (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.39%, where Monthly Performance is 3.73%, Quarterly performance is -7.18%, 6 Months performance is -24.04% and yearly performance percentage is -34.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.54% and Monthly Volatility of 3.46%.

U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.7/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 333.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for U S Concrete, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $1.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for U S Concrete, Inc. as 387.88 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for U S Concrete, Inc. is 373.39 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 421 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 408.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for USCR to be -6.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -43.48%. For the next 5 years, U S Concrete, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on U S Concrete, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 471.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, U S Concrete, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.43%, where Monthly Performance is 5.64%, Quarterly performance is 32.89%, 6 Months performance is 3.28% and yearly performance percentage is -28.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.89% and Monthly Volatility of 4.63%.