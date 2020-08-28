Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Attis Industries Inc.(NASDAQ:ATIS): The Simply Good Foods Company(NASDAQ:SMPL)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Attis Industries Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) will report its next earnings on Jul 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 73.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Simply Good Foods Company and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Simply Good Foods Company as 204.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Simply Good Foods Company is 200.66 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 219 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 139.18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SMPL to be 122.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 19.32%. For the next 5 years, The Simply Good Foods Company is expecting Growth of 21.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 44.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Simply Good Foods Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 86.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Simply Good Foods Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.96%, where Monthly Performance is 4.18%, Quarterly performance is 46.92%, 6 Months performance is 13.42% and yearly performance percentage is -13.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.15% and Monthly Volatility of 3.09%.