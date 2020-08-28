Analysts showing optimistic trends for Sierra Oncology, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRRA): Okta, Inc.(NASDAQ:OKTA)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SRRA to be 75.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.71%. For the next 5 years, Sierra Oncology, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 56.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sierra Oncology, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 27.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -89.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -111.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sierra Oncology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.14%, where Monthly Performance is 1.13%, Quarterly performance is -10.85%, 6 Months performance is 7.67% and yearly performance percentage is -32.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.44% and Monthly Volatility of 6.44%.

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) will report its next earnings on Aug 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 58.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Okta, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OKTA to be -7.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.95%. For the next 5 years, Okta, Inc. is expecting Growth of -2.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Okta, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -58.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Okta, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.51%, where Monthly Performance is 3.58%, Quarterly performance is 11.69%, 6 Months performance is 70.58% and yearly performance percentage is 64.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 89.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.90% and Monthly Volatility of 3.99%.