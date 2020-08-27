Worth Watching Stocks O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.(NASDAQ:ORLY): Pebblebrook Hotel Trust(NYSE:PEB)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $7.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $2.8/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 65.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.74/share and a High Estimate of $6.85/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. as 2.94 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is 2.68 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.67 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ORLY to be 17.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.24%. For the next 5 years, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 571.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 490.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 35.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.18%, where Monthly Performance is 4.88%, Quarterly performance is 16.23%, 6 Months performance is 22.94% and yearly performance percentage is 22.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.54% and Monthly Volatility of 1.90%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PEB to be -150.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -161.11%. For the next 5 years, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is expecting Growth of 136.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -145.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.85%, where Monthly Performance is 21.62%, Quarterly performance is -13.2%, 6 Months performance is -44.64% and yearly performance percentage is -51.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.43% and Monthly Volatility of 5.78%.